On the latest edition of the DDP Snakepit podcast WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW manager Jake “The Snake” Roberts spoke about the departure of Cody Rhodes, and how he hopes the American Nightmare does whatever his heart desires. Highlights from the episode can be found below.

Thinks Cody should do whatever his heart desires:

“Whatever he wants. Whatever his heart desires that will allow him to be around his child as much as possible. I know what I missed over the years, being on the road all the time. Nobody should have to miss the things that I missed. Nobody.”

On Cody Watching his child grow up:

“Kids growing up are the most important thing because they help keep you young, you know? Watch them enjoy the things that you did, maybe 20 years before, but you get to taste some more of that. I think it’s important. Certainly, a strong family base is so important these days.”

Wishes Dustin well, and hopes that everyone is happy:

“That’s my desire for him, and Dustin I hope does whatever he wants to do and certainly deserves the opportunity to do whatever they want to do. If you have a job and you don’t love it, you’re going to work. I don’t want to work. I want to do something that I did that’s fun. That makes me feel like I’ve accomplished something. Makes me feel like I’ve helped somebody out. Contributed to mankind in some way. Maybe moved a pebble or rock or a boulder, it doesn’t matter. I moved it. And that’s when you accomplish things, man.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)