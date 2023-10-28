Jake Roberts recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Snake Pit podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed the differences between working as a heel and babyface. Here are the highlights:

On the challenges of switching from a heel to a babyface:

“It’s really hard, man. And the biggest thing is, you need to know where you’re going. You know what you’re going to be doing in the future. Because if you come out there and you kind of promo that you’re going to be this badass, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah with no direction. You’re f**ked. You’re f**ked, man. You have to know where you’re going so you can plan that next step and let it make sense. You can’t just come off and just do some silly clown shit because it doesn’t matter.”

On whether money changes when you go from a heel to a babyface:

“Sometimes. Made more as a heel.”

On how he felt being an underdog babyface:

“It was all right. It was fun to do, you know? Of course, the money being better with me is always better. Sure. Yeah. I had fun working with Lord Humperdinck, man. Hubby was special. We had a lot of history and did a lot of crazy things when we were younger doing cocaine on the beach and watching the sun go down. I don’t believe that was in Myrtle.”

