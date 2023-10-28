On Friday’s SmackDown, WWE taped next week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI.

Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman cut a promo ahead of Sikoa’s match against John Cena at Crown Jewel before Cena came out with Sikoa laying him out.

During the segment, Cena name-dropped AEW commentator Taz in his promo while knocking Sikoa.