On Friday’s SmackDown, WWE taped next week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI.
Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman cut a promo ahead of Sikoa’s match against John Cena at Crown Jewel before Cena came out with Sikoa laying him out.
During the segment, Cena name-dropped AEW commentator Taz in his promo while knocking Sikoa.
“We all know that the only reason you got a job here is because of your cousin. We all see you walking around thinking you’re some big bada** enforcer when you’re nothing but a bargain basement Taz ripoff!”
