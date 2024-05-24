A celebrity appearance has been announced for the next WWE premium live event.

On Friday, WWE taped the WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 “go-home” episode of Friday Night SmackDown from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

During the taping, it was announced that Ibrahim Al Hajjaj will be appearing at the WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 premium live event on Saturday afternoon, May 25, 2024.

Al Hajjaj previously appeared at WWE Crown Jewel, taking part in Miz TV with The Miz and hitting a People’s Elbow on Grayson Waller.