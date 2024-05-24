More has come to surface regarding Giulia.

Fightful Select is reporting that in regards to the injury that she suffered at the Marigold Fields Forever show, WWE is said to be comfortable with her remaining in Japan while healing, and don’t plan to interfere with her working outside shows she had scheduled.

The injury is said to be worse than originally feared, and she was reportedly ‘heavily favoring’ it backstage immediately after her match at the Marigold Fields Forever event. The timetable for her return to the squared circle remains up-in-the-air depending on how the bone fracture in her right wrist heals.

As far as plans for her to move to the United States, Giulia is expected to make her inaugural NXT appearance before her actual permanent move to the U.S. with her family. Visa issues are not expected to be a factor for her NXT Heatwave appearance, as she had no issues in securing work visas in the past.

WWE is hopeful to make Giulia vs. Roxanne Perez happen at the Toronto event for NXT, however that is dependent on her Marigold dates in addition to potential new issues with injury recovery. If she does make her in-ring debut for NXT at Heatwave, the company is pretty set on making the Women’s title bout with Perez happen.

Roxanne Perez’s current story line with NXT General Manager Ava will play a role in how she makes her debut on NXT television, and that Perez has been trying to work stiffer at live events to prepare for that style of match with Giulia when the time comes.

Marigold sources insist that at minimum, Giulia will make good on the dates she will be missing due to injury when she is able to, and that she will be back inside the squared circle for the promotion as soon as she is medically cleared.

Giulia is not expected to be exclusive to WWE or NXT for quite a while, if at all, and that working with Marigold was actually a sticking point in her past negotiations with WWE in April.

NXT sources believe that Giulia will be presented as the new face of the women’s division in NXT upon joining the brand, with one even claiming she may surpass what Asuka did on the brand during her memorable NXT run.