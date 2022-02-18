NJPW superstar Jay White recently appeared on the Battleground podcast to discuss his surprise cameo at the end of last summer’s IMPACT Slammiversary to confront Kenny Omega and the Bullet Club. The Switchblade also addresses Cody Rhodes deciding to depart AEW, and whether those two will ever meet down the line. Highlights from the interview are below.

On the ending of IMPACT Slammiversary:

They were having, it seemed to be, somewhat of a Bullet Club reunion happening, almost as if they were trying to do what I’m trying to do now, except they couldn’t really get the right traction with it, where as, with me at the forefront at the moment, trying to make it happen, maybe it will. I just wanted to go out there and see those guys. I hadn’t seen a lot of them in a long time and what were my intentions or how would it have gone down? I guess we’ll never know because David Finlay couldn’t help but come out and try to get his hands on me leading up to our match. I guess we’ll never know exactly how it would have gone that night. The way it happened is the way it’s going to happen and that’s the only way it could be.

On Cody departing from AEW and whether they will meet somewhere down the line:

I can’t really speak to it either way, to be honest. I’m not going to say ‘no’ because I don’t really have a reason why not, but I’m not going to say ‘yes’ because I don’t have a reason to say ‘yes’ either. I have nothing to do with Cody. if that’s the case, we’ll wait and see where he shows up. If that’s something he’s interested in, he can reach out to me.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)