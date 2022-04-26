Pro-wrestling superstar John Morrison recently joined The Delz Show to discuss a number of different topics, including his thoughts on Latin rap sensation Bad Bunny, and how hard Benito worked during his appearances in WWE. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says Bad Bunny worked extremely hard for WWE appearances:

“There has been no celebrity with WWE that has been as much of a fan and worked as hard as that dude. I understand why he’s successful at what he does.”

On making a diss track aimed at Bad Bunny with The Miz to promote their Mania 37 feud:

“I loved it. I love singing, I love rapping. I’m not necessarily musically gifted, but I like doing it. The Spanish was my favorite because Miz couldn’t say the Spanish part. He tried to learn it, nope, not happening.”

