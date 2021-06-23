AEW superstar Jon Moxley recently hosted a special edition of Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast where the Purveyor of Violence spoke about writing his new book, and how it compares to written promos in WWE or certain matchups. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says WWE promos suck because writers jam way too many words and don’t get to the point:

“That’s why WWE promos fucking suck, cause they jammed 5,000 fucking words in there that aren’t necessary. Say what you want to say, mean what you want to say, get your point across. ‘I’m going to beat your ass on Saturday night because I don’t like you,’ boom, done. Sometimes in a match, it’s like, okay, we planned on all these fucking spots, but what is this story? What are we trying to get at? You’re the good guy, you’re the bad guy. You’re big, you’re small, you’re tall, you’re short. Whatever the contrast of styles or the story we’re telling is, why do we have all this? Sometimes you just look at it and go, you know what? We don’t need all that extra shit.

On leaving certain things out of his book because it doesn’t serve the purpose of the book:

“I probably wasted like a month on a bunch of shit that I just went, ‘I don’t fucking need this. This is just — I don’t even know why I’m putting this in here. It fucks up the flow,’ and just, I don’t know. I just shitcanned it all and wasted a month of work. Cause I was just like, it doesn’t serve the purpose of the book, and I almost looked at it like an album, like you have an opening track, and you go up, and you go down, and you have like a ballad, and then you come back up or whatever, you know, and you have a close. So once I started to get a kind of get a feel for what I wanted to want it to be, it was really easy to just shitcan stuff. Not because there was nothing hiding or leaving. If I’m leaving it out it’s because it just doesn’t fit.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)