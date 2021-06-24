Ring of Honor announced on today’s edition of Women’s Division Wednesday that former OVW champion Max The Impaler will be competing in the upcoming women’s championship tournament later this summer.

Max made her debut with the company back in April, and now joins fellow competitors Angelina Love, Allysin Kay, Mazzerati, Rok-C, Miranda Alize, Trisha Adora, Vita VonStarr, Willow, Mandy Leon, and Nicole Savoy to determine who will be the next women’s champion.

The full episode of Women’s Division Wednesday can be found below.