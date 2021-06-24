“Super Genie” Melissa Coates has passed away at the age of 50, according to The Cauliflower Alley Club.

Coates wrestled for former WWE developmental territories OVW and Deep South Wrestling, among other promotions over the years. She also made an appearance for WWE at the 2005 Backlash pay-per-view, in Chris Masters’ Masterlock Challenge, and was trained by WWE Hall of Famer Killer Kowalski, and Rick Bassman.

Coates later began managing ECW Original Sabu in various promotions, as Super Genie, and the two were in a relationship together.

Coates also did pro bodybuilding and appeared on GSN’s Extreme Dodgeball before her pro wrestling career began in 2002.

Everyone here at the CAC is deeply saddened to hear the news that Super Genie Melissa Coates has passed away. We send out our sincerest condolences to her family, friends and fans. May they find comfort in the memories left behind during this most difficult time. R.I.P. Melissa. pic.twitter.com/mD77rvsFyO — CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) June 24, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.