Time will tell, but for now, the AEW World Champion himself has someone in mind that he would like to see standing across the ring from him at the upcoming AEW Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view.

During a recent One Nation Radio interview, Strickland spoke about who he would like to wrestle at the AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view scheduled for Sunday, June 30 at UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Long Island, New York.

“I’ve been a Shingo [Takagi] fan for like 15 years,” Swerve said of the NJPW star he would like to test himself against at the co-promoted AEW and NJPW pay-per-view event on 6/30. “I met him many times, been on shows with him. Never worked him. Matter of fact, this Forbidden Door will be the first time I’m on the main show, so that’s why I’m saying, if I can be a tool or a conduit for somebody to take a story and ride off of that and become something from that, I hope that helps. Because last year’s Revolution, I wasn’t on it. The first year’s Revolution, I debuted. Forbidden Door, haven’t been on the main show. All throughout the year, losing throughout the summer over and over and over again, but I still found a way.”

Strickland, who captured the AEW World Championship for the first time this past Sunday by defeating Samoa Joe in the main event of the AEW Dynasty 2024 pay-per-view in St. Louis, Missouri, continued, reiterating the fact that Takagi is the guy he wants to face at the third annual AEW & NJPW co-promoted show.

“Hopefully, that can help people that are stuck in a way, whatever they’re doing, it doesn’t have to be wrestling, whatever career they’re trying to take on or whatever, my story can help inspire y’all to just find a way,” he said. “But for Forbidden Door, I think Shingo would be one of my favorite people that I’ve watched for years. That would be someone I would like to tie it up with.”

Check out the complete One Nation Radio interview with AEW World Champion Shane "Swerve" Strickland via the YouTube player embedded below.