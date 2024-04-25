The fallout from TNA Rebellion 2024 goes down tonight, as the road to TNA Under Siege 2024 begins.

TNA iMPACT On AXS TV returns tonight at 8/7c with the first episode of the weekly two-hour prime time program following their annual TNA Rebellion pay-per-view, which took place this past Saturday night in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On tap for tonight’s post-Rebellion episode of iMPACT is Nic Nemeth vs. Eddie Edwards, TNA X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali’s “Ballot Box Battle,” Ash By Elegance vs. Xia Brookside, Mike Santana vs. Myron Reed, Sami Callihan vs. The Good Hands, as well as an appearance by “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander.

Tonight’s show follows the very eventful TNA Rebellion 2024 pay-per-view from this past Saturday night at The Palms Resort Casino, which featured the returns of Matt Hardy, Mike Santana, Sami Callihan, PCO and others.

TNA Wrestling has confirmed that a special appearance by “BROKEN” Matt Hardy following his surprise TNA Rebellion 2024 return will be kicking off tonight’s show as the opening segment.

For complete spoilers for tonight’s post-TNA Rebellion 2024 episode of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV, click here.

The road to #TNAWrestling Under Siege 2024 begins. The post-#TNARebellion episode of #TNAiMPACT takes place tonight with the fallout from Saturday's PPV featuring the returns of Matt Hardy, Mike Santana and Sami Callihan … pic.twitter.com/52SSpxPoxb — Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) April 25, 2024