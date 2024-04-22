TNA iMPACT On AXS TV is in the books for this week.

On Sunday, April 21, 2024, TNA taped matches and segments for their post-Rebellion 2024 episode of the weekly TNA on AXS program.

Featured below are complete spoilers from the taping.

– Speedball Mike Bailey def. Crazzy Steve

– Zachary Wentz def. Leon Slater

– Decay (Rosemary & Havok) def. Viva Van & Alex Gracia

– Mike Santana def. Myron Reed

– TNA World Title #1 Contendership: Josh Alexander def. Frankie Kazarian

– Xia Brookside def. Ash By Elegance

– Handicap Match: Sami Callihan def. Good Hands (John Skyler & Jason Hotch)

– Edward Edwards def. Nic Nemeth

– Nemeth was in the ring while The System argued with Ryan Nemeth at ringside. Moose came in and hit Nic Nemeth with the TNA World Title. Brawl afterward with Ryan Nemeth eventually getting in the ring.

– Mustafa Ali def. Chris Bey

– Sin City Streetfight: Hammerstone def. Cody Deaner

– Hammerstone had Deaner in a Torture Rack and wouldn’t let go. Jake Something made the save for Deaner.

– Alisha Edwards def. Dani Luna

– Joe Hendry performs an “Apology Song” for AJ Francis

– Ace Austin def. Trey Miguel

– Jordynne Grace def. Miyu Yamashita