The boss-man has checked in with some AEW updates.

Following the AEW Dynasty 2024 pay-per-view on Sunday night in St. Louis, AEW and ROH President Tony Khan fielded questions from members of the media in attendance at the post-show press conference.

Featured below is a recap of items Khan covered:

* Thought Swerve stepped up another level with his recent matches against Hangman Page. He also mentioned the Casino Battle Royal back in 2022.

* Regarding Jack Perry’s return, he said the return got a huge reaction. He also mentioned the response Perry got in Chicago last weekend. He called airing the footage “a bold call”, saying he felt that he had a responsibility to the home viewer to explain Jack Perry’s circumstances.

* Someone asked if Mercedes Mone was cleared. Khan said that “she’ll be cleared at Double or Nothing.”

* Regarding another pay-per-view in St. Louis, Khan said that the pay-per-view calendar is set for 2024, but would love to bring another event to the city.

* One person asked if he would take all three of AEW’s shows to a streaming platform, he said it was “an interesting question.” They’re still in an exclusive negotiation window with Warner Bros. Discovery and Khan likes having wrestling on TBS and TNT. He hopes to have AEW’s library online in 2025, mentioning AEW and ROH libraries while also mentioning the possibility of bringing in other content like NJPW.

* When asked about WBD’s morale, he said he heard positive things from them following Dynasty and got a text message from them right before he entered the press conference.

* Regarding financial details for Dynasty, Khan said data is coming in from multiple sources, but is looking positive.

* When asked about MJF, he would love to get MJF back sooner rather than later. Another person asked about Kenny Omega and Britt Baker. Khan said hopefully we’ll see them soon. He hoped to have Omega back for when they run Winnipeg, even if he isn’t cleared to return to the ring. For Baker, the sooner she’s back, the better.

