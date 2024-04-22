– A pre-sale for tickets to this year’s AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view is underway. You can use the code “Aewfd24” for tickets to the show scheduled to emanate from the UBS Arena in New York on June 30, 2024.

– New AEW World Champion Shane “Swerve” Strickland announced at the post-show press conference that he is coming out with his own sneakers called the “Pressure 1s.” He gifted the first pair to Tony Khan.

I'm going to have to get me some Pressure 1s when they drop! pic.twitter.com/cTVADudevh — Maya Moonlight (@MayaMoonlightPW) April 22, 2024

– Bryan Danielson’s injury appears to be mostly a work, outside of being banged up in general from a very physical match of the year candidate against Will Ospreay. AEW shared a digital exclusive video of “The American Dragon” being helped to the doctors room backstage after the match.

– Danhausen shared some sad personal news on Sunday. The popular AEW performer announced that his wife suffered a miscarriage recently.