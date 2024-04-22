Will Ospreay said what he said.

And that’s it.

“The Aerial Assassin” was asked once again about his shoot-style comments about Paul “Triple H” Levesque from a recent AEW Dynamite show during the AEW Dynasty 2024 post-show press conference on Sunday night.

“I don’t want to address it anymore,” he said. “I come from a generation when like, the way I (grew) up, if you throw a jab I throw one back. And although I wasn’t mentioned by name, it was clearly about me. So, all due respect, I’m kind of done with mentioning anyone over there now. I don’t want to do that anymore because I feel like I lowered myself to that standard. I don’t need to do that anymore, like, look what I just did in the ring with Bryan and that’s only match two from pay-per-views, do you know what I mean? I’ve got a f— load more to go now.”

Ospreay continued, “With all due respect, if you take everything into consideration, of course, I’m annoyed about the jab that I took. I threw one back, I don’t think it was anything bad. It was a joke from like 20 years ago for f—‘s sake. I’ll be honest with you, that’s the first time I’ve ever experienced true tribalism between the two. It’s not nice, it’s unnecessary. I’m over it, I can’t be bothered with it, I just want to focus on promoting AEW. I don’t regret what I said, I’m saying that now because once again you take the entire situation into consideration, it pissed me off but from this day on, I won’t go down that route, I don’t need to.”

