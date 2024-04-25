The Grizzled Young Veterans are entering the promotion side of the professional wrestling business.

Former WWE NXT U.K. Tag-Team Champions James Drake and Zack Gibson have announced their own brand new pro wrestling promotion dubbed, “Burning Hearts Pro Wrestling.”

Drake and Gibson released a promo on social media to officially announce the new promotion and the debut show for Friday, June 21, 2024 at Liverpool Olympia in Liverpool, England.

“Friday 21st June 2024 Burning Heart Pro Wrestling takes over the historic Liverpool Olympia,” read the caption to the video announcement shared on the official X account for the new promotion, found @BurningHeartPW. “Led by a committee of international wrestlers. Created by wrestlers, for wrestlers and fans. Pro wrestling from the heart. What do you wanna see from us?”

WWE Superstar Pete Dunne, TNA Wrestling star Josh Alexander and the Wrestling REVOLVER promotion all shared supportive posts on social media for Burning Hearts Pro Wrestling shortly after the launch announcement.

“Britwres back at Liverpool Olympia,” wrote Dunne, one-half of the New Catch Republic tag-team on SmackDown.

“Something specials happening,” added ‘The Walking Weapon’ from TNA Wrestling.

No matches for the debut event on 6/21 have yet been announced.

We will keep you posted.

