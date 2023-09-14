Jon Moxley is still your AEW International Champion.

The Death Rider defeated Big Bill by submission on this evening’s edition of Dynamite from Cincinnati, his third defense of the title since he won it from Orange Cassidy at All Out. AEW announced afterward that Moxley will be defending his title once again at next week’s Dynamite Grand Slam event from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. His opponent? Rey Fenix from the Lucha Bros.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE GRAND SLAM:

AEW World Championship Match:

MJF (c) vs. Winner of the Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament

AEW International Championship Match:

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Rey Fenix

ROH World Championship Match:

Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Eddie Kingston

Chris Jericho vs. Sammy Guevara