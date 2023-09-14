A new match has been determined for AEW Dynamite Grand Slam.
On this evening’s edition of Dynamite from Cincinnati Toni Storm won a four-way matchup to become the new #1 contender, and will now challenge her old friend Saraya for the AEW Women’s Championship. This will be Saraya’s first defense since she won the title at AEW All In.
It’s official!#AEW Women’s World Champion Saraya will face Toni Storm NEXT WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite Grand Slam In NYC!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@Saraya | #ToniStorm pic.twitter.com/MSj3eZz4GO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 14, 2023
AEW Dynamite Grand Slam takes place on September 20th from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. Check out the updated card below.
AEW World Championship Match:
MJF (c) vs. Winner of the Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament
AEW Women’s Championship Match:
Saraya (c) vs. Toni Storm
AEW International Championship Match:
Jon Moxley (c) vs. Rey Fenix
ROH World Championship Match:
Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Eddie Kingston
Chris Jericho vs. Sammy Guevara