A new match has been determined for AEW Dynamite Grand Slam.

On this evening’s edition of Dynamite from Cincinnati Toni Storm won a four-way matchup to become the new #1 contender, and will now challenge her old friend Saraya for the AEW Women’s Championship. This will be Saraya’s first defense since she won the title at AEW All In.

AEW Dynamite Grand Slam takes place on September 20th from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. Check out the updated card below.

AEW World Championship Match:

MJF (c) vs. Winner of the Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament

AEW Women’s Championship Match:

Saraya (c) vs. Toni Storm

AEW International Championship Match:

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Rey Fenix

ROH World Championship Match:

Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Eddie Kingston

Chris Jericho vs. Sammy Guevara