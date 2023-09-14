Bryan Danielson opens up about his relationship with Tony Khan.

The top AEW star spoke about his boss during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, where he stated that the two have developed a friendship that goes past their pro-wrestling relationship.

Even if I never wrestled in AEW again, I feel like me and Tony will still talk. We get along so well. Both of us relate to the world through wrestling. We’ll be talking about something in the world, then he’ll bring up a reference that so few people know, but I’ll know. I enjoy being around him, I enjoy his company. To me, that’s friendship. We’ve connected and we’ve developed loyalty. He’s someone who has been there for me in hard times, and I want to be there for him, too. That’s a friendship outside the lens of making a wrestling show.

Khan recently stated that if anything happened to him that creative control would be turned over to Danielson, a clear indication of the level of trust he has in the American Dragon.

