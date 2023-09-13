Bryan Danielson gives his thoughts on the AEW departure of CM Punk.

The American Dragon spoke about the unfortunate circumstances of the Second City Saint during an interview with Sports Illustrated. Danielson, who had no reported issues with Punk during his time in WWE or now in AEW, says that losing someone as valuable as Punk is hard but that the important thing is for everyone else to keep doing the job.

In any job, when you lose somebody who’s very important, or you lose somebody you really like working with, that’s hard. But everyone keeps doing the job. And any time there is loss or controversy or struggle inside an organization, it’s a chance to bring people closer. It’s also a chance to divide people. So you have this thing where you can use struggle to make your life worse, or you can use struggle to make your life better.

Danielson uses the example of when his father died to make a point about how it’s important to trust the process and learn from it.

When I lost my father, I came out on the backside. I was worse. Struggling with my depression, I’ve come out of it better. So how you approach something and how you learn from something, that’s what makes the difference.

