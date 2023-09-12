WWE President Nick Khan says the company has nothing but respect for CM Punk.

Khan spoke with ESPN’s Marc Raimondi for an upcoming interview and was asked if WWE would be interested in bringing Punk back following his recent AEW departure.

“Listen, we only have respect for Phil,” Khan responded. “We appreciate his run here. We appreciate what he did and tried to do with the UFC. Not many people can actually get in there and do what he did. So, when we have respect for Phil, we wish him nothing but the best.”

Punk has not worked for WWE since walking out in 2014.

