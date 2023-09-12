Britt Baker is set for a homecoming on this week’s AEW Collision.

AEW has announced that Baker will be featured on Saturday’s live Collision episode, which will air from Baker’s alma mater of Penn State University at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, PA.

It wasn’t clear if Baker will wrestle or just speak to the crowd. She will be in action on Wednesday’s Dynamite in a Fatal 4 Way with Toni Storm, Hikaru Shida and Nyla Rose, and the winner will go on to challenge AEW Women’s World Champion Saraya at next week’s Grand Slam Dynamite.

Below is the updated card for Saturday’s Collision episode:

* Britt Baker returns to her alma mater

* The FTR World Tag Team Challenge kicks off with FTR defending the AEW World Tag Team Titles against The Iron Savages

THIS SATURDAY, September 16th #AEWCollision @penn_state’s own Dr. @realbrittbaker DMD returns to her alma mater, Saturday Night Collision at the @JordanCenter in State College, PA! 🎟️https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq Don't miss the action, starting at 8pm ET/7pm CT LIVE on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/V5mE9g3r2U — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 12, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.