WWE has released the latest edition of its “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of Raw. You can check out the full list and video below.

10. “Unlikely Partners”-Jey Uso decides to team up with Kevin Owens against Judgement Day.

9. “Claymore For A New Day”-Drew McINtyre defeated Xavier Woods.

8. “Ringside Shenanigans”-Dominik Mysterio interferes in Judgment Day’s tag team match.

7. “Steel Chair Equalizer”-Tommas Ciampa chases off Imperium with a chair.

6. “Starks Gets Baszler’s Back”-Zoey Stark runs out to help Shayna Baszler.

5. “Three-Skull Crushing Finales”-The Miz defeats Akira Tozawa.

4. “Rhodes Cleans Up “Dirty” Dom”-Cody Rhodes fights off Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonaugh.

3. “Accidental Superkick”-Jey Uso accidentally superkicks Owens leading to a Judgment Day win.

2. “Double Submission”-Chad Gable and Tommaso Ciampa defeat Imperium in tag team action.

1. “Nia Jax Returns”-Nia Jax returns and takes out Rhea Ripley.