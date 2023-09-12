Endeavor’s WWE – UFC merger to form TKO Group Holdings is now complete, and the next big happening will be the WWE TV deals. WWE President Nick Khan spoke with Sports Business Journal and said he expects to start really pushing on negotiations once football season takes off.

It was noted how the fact that UFC’s primary broadcast partner is ESPN and WWE’s top broadcast deal is with rival NBC should help.

“You’ve seen bidding wars between Comcast and Disney on things like the Fox assets, which ultimately went to Disney, and Sky, which ultimately went to Comcast,” Khan said. “It does make one wonder how this might look down the road as both companies and as TKO enters into these negotiations. We think ratings, relevancy and revenue for both properties are off the charts, and, of course, we always want to grow that.”

UFC Senior EVP/COO Lawrence Epstein credited Endeavor’s media rights experience with cutting UFC’s ESPN deal, and he expects Endeavor/TKO President & COO Mark Shapiro and Endeavor/TKO CEO Ari Emanuel to play a pivotal role in the current deals.

“The good news is we’ve got the best in the business when it comes to negotiating these important rights deals here in the U.S. and frankly around the world,” Epstein said.

