Several WWE executives received bonuses due to Endeavor’s acquisition of WWE today. The acquisition was finalized and WWE was merged with UFC to create TKO Group Holding. You can find various updates below. The following WWE executives received bonus pay:

* WWE Chief Financial Officer Frank A. Riddick III received $5 million

* WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H received $5 million

* WWE Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution Kevin Dunn received $7 million

* WWE President Nick Khan received $15 million

