Ilja Dragunov is once again the new #1 contender to the WWE NXT Title.

Tonight’s NXT show opened up with Dragunov defeating Wes Lee to become the next challenger for NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes. Dragunov vs. Hayes for the NXT Title will now headline NXT No Mercy.

This will be the second singles bout between Dragunov and Hayes. Their first meeting came as the main event of The Great American Bash on July 30, where Hayes retained by pinfall in the 20-plus-minute main event.

The 2023 NXT No Mercy Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, September 30 at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California. Below is the updated card:

NXT Title Match

Ilja Dragunov vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Mustafa Ali vs. Dominik Mysterio (c)

British Rounds Rules Match for the NXT Heritage Cup

Global Heritage Invitational winner vs. Noam Dar (c)

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

