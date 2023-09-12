Two new segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE NXT.

Joe Gacy took to X/Twitter and announced that he will address “something’s” on tonight’s NXT. This comes amid recent issues with The Schism. Mustafa Ali also tweeted that he will be on tonight’s show to “talk to the people” ahead of his match with NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio at No Mercy.

WWE has confirmed that tonight’s show will open with Wes Lee vs. Ilja Dragunov to determine the No Mercy opponent for NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes.

Below is the updated card for tonight’s NXT:

* Wes Lee vs. Ilja Dragunov in the opener to determine No Mercy opponent for NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes

* Mustafa Ali will speak to the people

* Joe Gacy will address “something’s”

* Global Heritage Invitational, Group A Match: Axiom vs. Tyler Bate

* Global Heritage Invitational, Group B Match: Akira Tozawa vs. Nathan Frazer

* Dana Brooke vs. Lyra Valkyria

* The Creed Brothers vs. Malik Blade and Edris Enofe

* Drew Gulak, Charlie Dempsey and Damon Kemp vs. Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen and Myles Borne

* NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton defends against Becky Lynch in the main event

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET via this link.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.