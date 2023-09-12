WWE NXT Results 9/12/23

The WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Ilja Dragunov vs. Wes Lee. The Winner Will Battle Carmelo Hayes For The NXT Championship At NXT No Mercy

Lee starts things off with a flurry of strikes. Lee kicks Dragunov in the face. Lee with repeated bodyshots in the corner. Dragunov drives his knee into the midsection of Lee. Lee ducks a clothesline from Dragunov. Lee is throwing haymakers at Dragunov. Dragunov with a forearm smash. Lee answers with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Dragunov blocks The Mid-Kick. Dragunov with a single leg takedown. Dragunov with forearm shivers. Dragunov goes for a Bodyslam, but Lee lands back on his feet. Lee with more combo punches. Dragunov blocks a boot from Lee. Dragunov floors Lee with a palm strike. Dragunov uppercuts Lee. Lee dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Lee with a Double Foot Stomp on the back of Dragunov’s neck. Standing Switch Exchange. Lee with an arm-drag takeover. Lee ducks under two clotheslines from Dragunov. Lee slides under The Big Boot. Dragunov with a knife edge chop that turns Lee inside out. Dragunov with Two Deadlift German Suplex’s. Lee with a Rolling Capo Kick that sends Dragunov to the floor. Lee lands Two Suicide Dives.

Lee goes for a third tope, but Dragunov counters with an Enzuigiri. Dragunov with a Snap German Suplex into the announce table. Dragunov with a blistering chop. Dragunov rolls Lee back into the ring. Dragunov with a falling forearm across the back of Lee’s neck. Dragunov applies a rear chin lock. Lee fights from underneath. Dragunov delivers another Enzuigiri. Dragunov rolls Lee over for a two count. Dragunov stomps on Lee’s back. Dragunov with a Sliding Knee Strike. Dragunov repeatedly stomps on Lee’s chest. Dragunov repeatedly whips Lee chest first into the turnbuckles. Dragunov repeatedly kicks Lee in the back. Machine Gun Chops. Lee blocks The Discus Chop. Dragunov chops the ribs of Lee. Dragunov goes for a PowerBomb, but Lee counters with The Hurricanrana for a two count. Dragunov kicks Lee in the face. Forearm Exchange. Lee with a gut punch. Lee uppercuts Dragunov. Dragunov catches the sidekick. Dragunov with a Front Boot. Lee SuperKicks Dragunov.

Lee with a Front Boot of his own. Lee follows that with a Double Foot Stomp. Lee with a chop/forearm combination in the corner. Dragunov grabs the right arm of Lee. Dragunov with a blistering chop. Lee hits The Standing Spanish Fly for a two count. Dragunov hammers down on the back of Lee’s neck. Lee blocks The German Suplex. Dragunov drives his knee into the midsection of Lee. Dragunov with combo forearms. Dragunov drops Lee with a Lariat for a two count. Lee clings onto the middle rope. Lee with repeated back elbow smashes. Lee goes for The Cardiac Kick, but Dragunov blocks it. Dragunov goes for a Spinning Side Slam, but Lee counters with a DDT. Dragunov regroups on the outside. Lee lands The SomerSault Plancha over the steel ring post. Lee rolls Dragunov back into the ring. Dragunov rocks Lee with a forearm smash. Dragunov with The SuperPlex. Dragunov with a running forearm smash for a two count. Dragunov goes for The Torpedo Moscow, but Lee counters with a Pump Knee Strike. Dragunov connects with The H-Bomb to pickup the victory. After the match, Carmelo Hayes appears on the stage and stares at his opponent at NXT No Mercy.

Winner: Ilja Dragunov via Pinfall

– We get video footage of Von Wagner being taken out on a stretcher following last week’s No Disqualification Match with Bron Breakker. Vic Joseph informs us that Wagner suffered a slight skull fracture. The timetable for his return has yet to be determined.

– Chase U Vignette. Thea Hail is still taking friendly advice from Jacy Jayne.

Baron Corbin & Bron Breakker Segment

Baron Corbin: Look, normally I’d come out here, you guys won’t like me, and I don’t like you. But we get it. Tonight is different, however. Seven days ago, I sat right there, and I watched something so vicious that the production trucks had to shut the feed to black. I watched Bron Breakker, literally crush Von Wagner’s head in between those steel stairs. I don’t like Von Wagner and I’m not going to stand here and act like I do. Von Wagner’s story, you know, with his head, his skull and the brain surgeries, that’s all very real. Bron knew that and he took advantage of that. And, look, I’m no doctor by any means, but I can assure you, Von Wagner will never be the same again. Now, Bron, I know you’re back there and you’re watching this. I have something I want to say to you, so come out here, right now. Alright, Bron, that’s far enough. Look, what you did last week, I mean, I don’t know how to put it into words. What you did was freaking awesome, man. You freaking did it man. I never seen anything like that in my entire life.

– Corbin and Breakker starts talking simultaneously marking out over what happened last week.

Bron Breakker: That’s so cool, right? Idiot? Do you honestly think I did what I did to gain your approval? I did what I did because Von Wagner put me through a table, so I ended his career. I can see it, right now and I could feel it. Me about to smash Von Wagner’s head with the steel stairs. All the chaos, the turmoil, the fear that it created in this room. I didn’t just like it, I loved it.

Baron Corbin: Look, junior, I can appreciate the fact that you enjoy doing whatever you have to do in this ring. It’ll take you far in this business. But I came out here to be nice. I was even going to pay for your fine, but I can clearly see that you don’t want that. Bron, you’re so angry, so mean, so evil. You ended Von Wagner’s career. Wow, congratulations. Why don’t you try to end an Olympic Gold Medalist’s career at WrestleMania? Then taking another Olympic Gold Medalist and ending his career before it even started. You want to talk about evil? I stood toe to toe with The Undertaker at Madison Square Garden. I fought Roman Reigns all over the world.

Bron Breakker: I don’t care about your accomplishments, I don’t.

Baron Corbin: Look, what I’m trying to tell you is, there’s levels to this. And I’m at a higher level than you and you should earn my respect. Instead, you spit on it.

Bron Breakker: I don’t care about your respect. I don’t need it. I don’t want it. You listen to me, there’s only one thing left for us to do. Me versus You. No Mercy. Do yourself a favor. Over these next three weeks, call your family, call your friends, your loved ones because you’re going to leave that building that night the same way Von Wagner left last week.

Baron Corbin: You have a lot to learn. Number one, I’m not Von.

Corbin proceeds to slap Breakker in the face. Breakker returns the favor. That leads us to a Palm Strike and both guys had to be separated by the security team.

Second Match: Drew Gulak, Charlie Dempsey and Damon Kemp vs. Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen and Myles Borne w/Fallon Henley In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Damon Kemp and Josh Briggs will start things off. Briggs blocks a punch from Kemp. Briggs bodyslams Kemp. Double Bodyslam to Kemp. Tandem Elbow Drops. Briggs with a double leg takedown to Dempsey. Briggs stomps on the midsection of Dempsey. Double Back Body Drop to Gulak. Jensen with a chop/corner clothesline combination. Kemp kicks Jensen in the face. Kemp tags in Gulak. Gulak with a Running Boot. Gulak with a straight right hand. Gulak whips Jensen across the ring. Jensen ducks a clothesline from Gulak. Jensen with a Bulldog. Gulak applies a side headlock. Dempsey tags himself in. Gulak punches Jensen. Jensen sends Gulak crashing to the outside. Jensen decks Dempsey with a back elbow smash.

Briggs with a flying shoulder tackle off the ring apron. Jensen tags in Borne. Jensen with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Borne with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Dempsey responds with a GutWrench Suplex. Jensen and Kemp are tagged in. Jensen is throwing haymakers at Kemp. Jensen whips Kemp across the ring. Kemp with a leaping knee smash. Jensen answers with a Spinning Heel Kick for a two count. That leads us to a pier six brawl on the outside. The referee is losing control of the match. Borne hides behind Henley. Jensen rolls Kemp back into the ring. Borne sends Jensen face first into the steel ring post. Gulak attacks Briggs from behind. Kemp connects with The Pop Up NeckBreaker to pickup the victory. After the match, Borne joins Gulak’s squad.

Winner: Drew Gulak, Charlie Dempsey and Damon Kemp via Pinfall

– The NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament is coming soon.

– McKenzie Mitchell had a backstage interview with Eddy Thorpe. Thorpe says that it’s difficult to deal with a snake like DIJAK. DIJAK appears on the screen and starts playing mind games with Thorpe and his spiritual mindset. DIJAK tells Thorpe to embrace his wild side because he’s marking his territory.

– Carmelo Hayes runs into Dominik Mysterio in the backstage area. Dominik pokes fun at Carmelo ripping his style. Hayes says that we’ll see who the remaining champion is following No Mercy. Mysterio calls himself “The A Champion.” Hayes challenges Dominik to a match for next week. Mysterio needs to talk to his mami first.

– McKenzie Mitchell had a backstage interview, this time with Becky Lynch. Becky says that it’s great to be home. Her plan tonight is finally becoming the NXT Women’s Champion. She talks about fighting from underneath and nobody can deny her now. She’s ready to right some wrongs. Kiana James joins the conversation. Kiana doesn’t want Becky to be here and if she was the champion she would send Becky back to Raw empty handed. Becky is willing to give Kiana an ass whipping because The Man will be coming around NXT a whole lot more.

Third Match: Lyria Valkyria vs. Dana Brooke w/Kelani Jordan

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Brooke talks smack to Valkyria. Standing Switch Exchange. Brooke with a back elbow smash. Brooke sends Valkyria to the corner. Valkyria dives over Brooke. Brooke drops down on the canvas. Brooke ducks a clothesline from Valkyria. Brooke goes for a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover, but Valkyria lands back on her feet. Valkyria with a Running Enzuigiri. Brooke regroups on the outside. Valkyria dropkicks Brooke through the ropes. Valkyria rolls Brooke back into the ring. Brooke yanks Valkyria off the top turnbuckle. Brooke hooks the outside leg for a one count.

Brooke sends Valkyria to the corner. Brooke with a running clothesline for a two count. Brooke applies the cravate. Valkyria backs Brooke into the turnbuckles. Valkyria delivers her combination offense. Valkyria with two clotheslines. Valkyria bodyslams Brooke. Valkyria with a Spinning Back Kick. Valkyria headbutts the midsection of Brooke. Valkyria with The Scissors Kick. Brooke blocks The Northern Lights Suplex. Brooke hammers down on the back of Valkyria’s neck. Valkyria avoids The Handspring Back Elbow. Valkyria with The Spinning Heel Kick. Valkyria connects with The Flying Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: Lyra Valkyria via Pinfall

– Kelly Kincaid had an interview with Butch. Despite their history, Butch is looking forward to his match Tyler Bate next week. He’s here to prove that he’s the baddest man in all of WWE. Nobody brings the Bruiserweight out of him more than Tyler Bate. Bate better be prepared because next week is Fight Night.

– The Schism Vignette. Joe Gacy & Ava Raine are standing alone.

– We see Carmelo Hayes talking to Trick Williams in the locker room. Hayes respects that Williams wants to do his own thing now. They’re still boys and that will never change.

Fourth Match: (0) Tyler Bate vs. (1) Axiom In A Group A Match In The NXT Global Heritage Invitational Tournament

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Snapmare Takedown Exchange. Axiom grapevines the legs of Bate. Axiom goes for The Bow and Arrow Stretch, but Bate falls on top of him for a one count. Double Kickup. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Test Of Strength. Axiom scores the ankle pick. Axiom applies a side headlock. Axiom sends Bate to the corner. Bate crawls under Axiom’s legs. Bate showcases his speed and agility. Misfired Moves. Bate scores a right jab that sends Axiom spilling to the floor. That leads us to a quick shoving contest. Axiom slaps Bate in the chest. Axiom ducks a clothesline from Bate. Axiom dropkicks Bate to the floor. Axiom lands The Orihara MoonSault. Axiom rolls Bate back into the ring. Axiom with a Flying Crossbody Block for a one count. Bate puts Axiom on his shoulders. Bate delivers The Airplane Spin. Axiom wisely exits the ring. Axiom regains control of the match during the commercial break.

Axiom with The SuperPlex. Bate catches Axiom in mid-air. Bate with The Exploder Suplex. Bate goes for The Running Shooting Star Press, but Axiom counters with a Triangle Choke. Axiom with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bate rolls under The Big Boot. Bate with a Rolling Capo Kick. Axiom responds with The PK. Bate blocks The O’Connor Roll. Bate with a straight hand. Bate goes for a Handspring Lariat, but Axiom counters with The Standing Spanish Fly. Axiom blocks a boot from Bate. Bate with a knee lift. Axiom applies The Rear Naked Choke. Bate delivers another Airplane Spin. Axiom with The Reverse Hurricanrana. Bate drills Axiom with The BrainBuster for a two count. Bate ascends to the top turnbuckle. Axiom with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Axiom hits The Avalanche Spanish Fly for a two count. Axiom applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Bate goes for a PowerBomb, but Axiom counters with a Hurricanrana. Axiom blocks The Tyler Driver #97. Bate drops Axiom with The Handspring Lariat. Bate connects with The Tyler Driver #97 to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tyler Bate via Pinfall

– We see Roxanne Perez giving encouragement to some of the younger female wrestlers who are competing in the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament. Elektra Lopez and Lola Vice take issues with Perez’s new attitude and sense of entitlement. Perez doesn’t seem to be phased by it. Vice says that she’ll bring the fight to Perez and win the Women’s Breakout Tournament.

– Duke Hudson is looking forward to spoil Joe Coffey’s aspirations for winning The Globa Heritage Invitational Tournament.

– Mustafa Ali says that he’s going to reclaim the NXT North American Championship at No Mercy. Ali says that Dragon Lee will get the first title opportunity.

– We see Wes Lee leaving the PC with his wife. Lee tells Kincaid that he’s done and that he’s going home.

– Gigi Dolin gets into a backstage brawl with Blair Davenport.

Fifth Match: The Creed Brothers w/Ivy Nile vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe

Julius Creed and Malik Blade will start things off. Blade with a Shotgun Dropkick. Enofe made the blind tag. Julius inadvertently knocked his brother off the ring apron. Blade with a Running BlockBuster. Blade lands The SomerSault Plancha. Enofe with The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. We see Angel Garza and Humberto Carillo watching this match from the podium. Enofe with two haymakers. Julius whips Enofe across the ring. Julius with an Inside Out Lariat. Julius tags in Brutus. Julius knocks Blade off the ring apron. Assisted Fireman’s Carry Slam for a two count. Brutus with The Samoan Drop. Brutus with The Standing MoonSault. Brutus follows that with a Senton Splash.

Enofe tags in Blade. Enofe kicks Brutus in the face. Brutus launches Blade over the top rope. Enofe with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Blade with a Flying Crossbody Block. Blade tags in Enofe. Blockbuster/SpineBuster Combination for a two count. Enofe with clubbing blows to Brutus’ back. Enofe drops Brutus with The Famouser. Enofe talks smack to Julius. Brutus hulks up. Brutus delivers The Pounce. Julius and Blade are tagged in. Julius with a series of Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex’s. Julius with a Rolling Double Leg Takedown. Julius catches Blade in mid-air. Brutus tags himself in. Creed Brothers connects with their Brutus Ball/PowerBomb Combination to pickup the victory. After the match, Bronco Nima and Lucien Price attacks Blade and Enofe from behind.

Winner: The Creed Brothers via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (2) Nathan Frazer vs. (0) Akira Tozawa In A Group B Match In The NXT Global Heritage Invitational Tournament

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Tozawa uses his feet to create separation. Frazer with a side headlock takeover. Tozawa answers with a headscissors neck lock. Tozawa drops down on the canvas. Frazer ducks under two clotheslines from Tozawa. Frazer with a running dropkick. Tozawa launches Frazer over the top rope. Frazer with a straight right hand. Frazer dives over Tozawa. Frazer dodges The Spinning Enzuigiri. Frazer goes for a German Suplex, but Tozawa rolls him over for a two count.

Tozawa blocks a boot from Frazer. Tozawa dodges The Enzuigiri from Frazer. Tozawa with a Snap German Suplex. Tozawa drops Frazer with The Shining Wizard. Tozawa delivers The Missile Dropkick. Tozawa lands The Suicide Dive. Tozawa rolls Frazer back into the ring. Tozawa shoves Frazer off the top turnbuckle. Frazer with The SuperPlex. Frazer connects with The Twisting Vertical Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: Nathan Frazer via Pinfall

Seventh Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Becky Lynch For The WWE NXT Women’s Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Stratton backs Becky into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Stratton kicks Becky in the gut. Stratton applies a side headlock. Becky whips Stratton across the ring. Stratton drops Becky with a shoulder tackle. Becky drops down on the canvas. Stratton taunts Becky. Stratton ducks a clothesline from Becky. Stratton sweeps out the legs of Becky for a one count. Becky showcases her agility. Becky scores the ankle pick. Stratton avoids The Dis-Arm-Her. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Stratton drives her knee into the midsection of Becky. Stratton punches Becky in the back. Stratton slams Becky’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Forearm Exchange. Stratton with a toe kick. Stratton dumps Becky ribs first on the top rope. Stratton blasts Becky off the ring apron with a Running Hip Attack. Stratton possess for the crowd. Becky punches Stratton in the ribs. Stratton slams Becky’s head on the apron. Stratton rocks Becky with a forearm smash. Stratton continues to slam Becky’s head on the apron. Stratton rolls Becky back into the ring.

Stratton repeatedly stomps on Becky’s chest. Stratton with clubbing shoulder blocks in the corner. Becky delivers her combination offense. Becky with forearm shivers. Becky goes for a Hurricanrana, but Stratton counters with a PowerBomb for a two count. Stratton applies an arm-bar. Becky with an arm-drag takeover. Becky rolls Stratton over for a one count. Becky decks Stratton with a back elbow smash. Becky kicks Stratton in the face. Becky with two clotheslines. Becky with a Leg Lariat. Becky follows that with a flying forearm smash. Becky hits The Bexploder Suplex. Stratton sends Becky to the apron. Becky drives Stratton face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Becky with a Missile Dropkick for a two count. Stratton rolls Becky over for a two count. Stratton drops Becky with The Sky High for a two count. Stratton drags Becky to the corner. Becky blocks The Prettiest MoonSault Ever. Becky with a forearm smash. Stratton side steps Becky into the turnbuckles. Stratton slams Becky’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Becky with a running forearm smash. Becky puts Stratton on the top turnbuckle. Becky is raining down haymakers. Becky goes for The SuperPlex, but Stratton blocks it. Stratton sends Becky chest first into the canvas. Stratton with The Swanton Bomb for a two count. Becky fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Becky kicks Stratton in the gut. Becky with a Double Underhook Suplex. Becky applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Stratton rolls Becky over for a two count. Stratton goes for a PowerBomb, but Becky counters with a Hurricanrana for a two count. Stratton sends Becky face first into the middle rope. Stratton with a Running Hip Attack.

Stratton with a Running Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Stratton tells Becky to get up. Becky blocks The Manhandle Slam. Stratton kicks Becky in the gut. Becky with The Avalanche Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Stratton exits the ring. Stratton blocks a boot from Becky. Stratton sends Becky face first into the apron. Stratton whips Becky into the steel ring steps. Stratton goes for a PowerBomb, but Becky blocks it. Becky with a Flying Leg Drop onto the announce table. Becky rolls Stratton back into the ring. Becky with another Flying Leg Drop for a two count. Becky applies The Dis-Arm-Her. Stratton grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Stratton runs into a knee lift from Becky. Becky with a Roundhouse Kick. Becky dives over Stratton. Stratton kicks the left knee of Becky. Stratton with a SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Stratton toys around with Becky. Palm Strike Exchange. Stratton denies The Manhandle Slam. Stratton with a quick rollup for a two count. Stratton with The Rolling Senton. Becky avoids The Prettiest MoonSault Ever. Becky connects with The Manhandle Slam to pickup the victory.

Winner: New WWE NXT Women’s Champion, Becky Lynch via Pinfall

Updated NXT Global Heritage Invitational Standings

Group A

1.) Butch (1-0-1) – 3 Points

2.) Tyler Bate (1-0) – 2 Points

3.) Axiom (0-1-1) – 1 Points

4.) Charlie Dempsey (0-1) – 0 Points

Group B

1.) Joe Coffey (2-0) – 4 Points

2.) Nathan Frazer (2-1) – 4 Points

3.) Duke Hudson (1-1) – 2 Points

4.) Akira Tozawa (0-3) – 0 Points

