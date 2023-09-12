Nia Jax is set for a push following her return to WWE.

As noted, Jax returned during Monday’s RAW main event in Norfolk, VA. She took out Raquel Rodriguez at ringside, which gave WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley the chance to finish her off and retain the title. Jax then took out Ripley and hit her with a big Bonsai Drop. She posed to boos and blew kisses to the crowd as RAW went off the air. You can click here for photos and videos, and click here for previous backstage notes on the return.

In an update, a new report from WrestleVotes notes that Jax is now positioned internally as the #2 heel on the women’s division side of the official RAW roster.

Jax now overtakes Zoey Stark and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus on the list. The #1 spot apparently goes to Ripley.

