As noted, Nia Jax returned to WWE during tonight’s RAW main event in Norfolk, VA. Jax took out Raquel Rodriguez at ringside, which gave WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley the chance to finish her off and retain the title. Jax then took out Ripley and hit her with a big Bonsai Drop. She posed to boos and blew kisses to the crowd as RAW went off the air. You can click here for photos and videos.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that Jax has been signed to a WWE contract for more than one month. Several people within WWE expected her to be back before tonight.

It was first reported on August 8, via PWInsider, that there was talk of Jax returning. Their post-RAW update from tonight also confirms that Jax is officially signed to a WWE deal, and likely has been signed since around the time it was reported that her return was being discussed, which was early August.

The update from Fightful notes that Jax returning on tonight’s RAW, the final show under full McMahon Family control, is not related to the Endeavor acquisition closing tomorrow for the WWE – UFC merger.

Jax, a one-time RAW Women’s Champion and a two-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, signed with the company in early 2014 to work WWE NXT. She was called up to the main roster in July 2016, and stayed there until being released on November 4, 2021 along with other budget cuts. Jax later revealed that she was let go during a mental health break. Jax has made some convention appearances since leaving WWE, but she has not worked for any other wrestling promotion. Her only match since being released in November 2021 was the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble Match. Jax made a surprise appearance back in January, entering The Rumble at #30. She was the 19th elimination, but it took 11 other women to get her out.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.