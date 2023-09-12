Nia Jax has returned to WWE RAW.

Tonight’s RAW from Norfolk was headlined by WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley defending her title against Raquel Rodriguez, but with WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio banned from ringside. At one point they fought at ringside and Ripley was launched into the announce table, then spiked into the apron with a Tejana Bomb.

Rodriguez looked to finish Ripley off but Jax appeared at ringside from out of nowhere, dropping Rodriguez on the floor with a Samoan Drop. Jax then rolled Rodriguez into the ring, and Ripley finished her with a knee strike and a Riptide for the pin.

After the match, Ripley stood tall until Jax entered the ring, all smiles. A shocked Ripley was then decked and hit with a big leg drop as her head was laying on the bottom rope, while Jax laughed. Jax then positioned Ripley in the corner and climbed up to pose and smile before hitting a big Bonsai Drop. Jax posed in the middle of the ring with her arms wide open as many fans booed. Jax blew kisses to the crowd as RAW went off the air.

Word came down in early August that Jax was in talks with WWE about a possible return. Jax then praised and warned Ripley in an interview, and in another interview she talked about a WWE return and WWE/AEW stars she was training with as well as a major project in her life.

Jax, a one-time RAW Women’s Champion and a two-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, signed with the company in early 2014 to work WWE NXT. She was called up to the main roster in July 2016, and stayed there until being released on November 4, 2021 along with other budget cuts. Jax later revealed that she was let go during a mental health break. Jax has made some convention appearances since leaving WWE, but she has not worked for any other wrestling promotions. Her only match since being released in November 2021 was the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble Match. Jax made a surprise appearance back in January, entering The Rumble at #30. She was the 19th elimination, but it took 11 other women to get her out.

Below are a few shots from tonight’s return at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA:

