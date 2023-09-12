Jey Uso returned to the ring on tonight’s WWE RAW from Norfolk, working his first match since losing the Tribal Combat main event to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam.

Uso kicked off tonight’s RAW by coming to the ring to a big pop. He said it feels good to be out of The Bloodline and on his own, and here on RAW. He went on until Kevin Owens quickly interrupted. Owens talked about how he can relate to Jey as he also once did a lot of bad things to people but has tried to change and make things right, but there are still people who don’t trust or respect him. Referring to recent interactions on RAW, Owens said Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle are just a few of the many in the locker room who do not want Jey on RAW. Owens continued and said Jey has a long road ahead if he wants to earn people’s respect and prove he’s not the same scumbag he was when he was running around with The Bloodline.

The Judgment Day then interrupted. They knocked Owens and talked Jey up, then offered him a spot in the group. Priest brought up how they had a match with Owens and Sami Zayn tonight. Owens said don’t worry about Zayn, it doesn’t matter, and he (Owens) will fight them all because he came to RAW for a fight. Jey then stepped up and offered to team with Owens, who agreed. They cleared the ring of The Judgment Day as RAW went to commercial.

The non-title match took place after a break, and was mostly back & forth action, until Uso inadvertently superkicked Owens when Priest moved out of the way. Priest and Jey then tumbled to the floor, allowing Balor to hit Owens with Coup de Grace for the win. After the match, Owens stared at Uso and walked off limping while Uso asked about what happened.

Uso later tried to apologize to Owens but Owens said he now knows everything he has to know. He advised Uso to go join his new Bloodline, The Judgment Day, and maybe he can dye his hair purple instead of this blue he has tonight.

Uso was later confronted backstage by McIntyre, and they agreed to wrestle on next week’s RAW from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT.

While walking backstage, McIntyre stopped Uso and said he still has one more piece of unfinished business with Jey. McIntyre said he does not trust Uso, and Uso said that is fine. McIntyre also said he doesn’t think Jey can stand on his own, which led to Jey issuing a challenge for next week. McIntyre accepted.

McIntyre and Uso have wrestled dozens of multi-man matches since 2010, but this will be their second singles bout. Their first-ever singles meeting saw McIntyre defeat Uso in an Unsanctioned Match on the November 13, 2020 SmackDown.

Balor later approached Uso and said he and his stablemates are big fans of Jey, and he seemed interested in the fact that WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley is a fan. Balor ended the segment by reminding Uso that The Judgment Day’s doors are always open for Uso.

Our full live RAW report can be found at this link.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.