A new report from Fightful Select notes that word from backstage at RAW in Norfolk says plans for both shows were changed “several times over” tonight.

The original plan for tonight’s Main Event tapings was to do Natalya vs. Zoey Stark, and Bronson Reed vs. Riddick Moss. WWE nixed Natalya vs. Stark and kept Reed vs. Moss. The Viking Raiders vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin was moved from the planned RAW card to Main Event.

While Stark was pulled from Main Event, she did work RAW to continue her storyline with Shayna Baszler. After Baszler defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green, she had to deal with her co-champion, the returning Piper Niven. Stark ran down and made the save, and intimidated Niven into walking away. Stark then watched as Baszler celebrated her win.

The original plan for tonight’s RAW from Norfolk was for Cody Rhodes to open the show. WWE had announced that Rhodes would explain why he brought Jey Uso to RAW. However, Jey opened tonight’s show instead, and was interrupted by Kevin Owens, and then The Judgment Day. This led to Uso and Owens losing a non-title match to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Damian Priest and Finn Balor due to miscommunication.

Rhodes ended up coming out shortly after 9:30pm. He went discuss Uso but WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio interrupted, and he brought JD McDonagh with him. Mysterio went on about how Uso will join The Judgment Day and make Rhodes look like a fool. This led to Rhodes attacking Mysterio, but then McDonagh hit Rhodes from behind. Rhodes fought them both and ended up hitting a Cody Cutter on Mysterio, and a CrossRhodes on McDonagh. Rhodes then hit a CrossRhodes on Mysterio before McDonagh pulled him to safety.

