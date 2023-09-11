WWE Monday Night Raw Results 9/11/23

The Norfolk Scope

Norfolk, Virginia

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Jey Uso, Kevin Owens and The Judgment Day Segment

Jey Uso: “Main Event” Jey Uso is now in your city. It feels good to be out of The Bloodline and on my own. Hey, but most importantly, it feels really good to be right here on Monday Night Raw.

– Kevin Owens makes his way down to the ring.

Kevin Owens: I think, what you meant to say in the beginning there is, Jey Uso is now on “The Kevin Owens Show.” Look, man, I’ve been exactly where you are, right now. Same situation, same place, I’ve been there, I know. I’m man enough to admit it, I’ve done a lot of terrible things to a lot of good people. And eventually, I found myself feeling like I needed to make a change and then when I tried to make that change, I tried to make up for the mistakes that I committed in the past, it was hard. It took awhile for me to earn people’s respect. It took me awhile to earn some people’s trust. In fact, some people in the locker room still don’t respect me, still don’t trust me. That’s fine. I understand.

Let me tell you this, McIntyre, Riddle, that’s two on a long list of guys in that locker room that don’t want you here. I’ve had people that I don’t talk to, ever, coming up to me saying, hey, Jey Uso doesn’t belong in our locker room and we should do something about it. Let me tell you, Jey, this is not going to be easy, it’s not. But, look, it’s great, Cody Rhodes seems to be willing to give you a chance. And last week, Sami welcomed you back with open arms. But, Jey, look at me, that’s it. You want to earn people’s respect, earn people’s trust? As far as I’m concerned, you have a long way to go to earn my trust and my respect and prove that you’re not the same scumbag you were when you were running around with The Bloodline.

– The Judgment Day joins the conversation.

Finn Balor: Hey, I can’t believe what I’m hearing. Nobody talks to “Main Event” Jey Uso that way. Jey, why do you have to prove yourself to Kevin Owens? Because you don’t have to prove yourself to me, you know why? Because “Grand Slam” Finna respects you, just like The Judgment Day respect you.

Damian Priest: Kevin, you don’t speak for the locker room, man. And you definitely don’t speak for The Judgment Day because we’re the ones who run the show. Now, Jey, know I understand if you need time to make up your mind, just know that The Judgment Day door is always open to you. You just have to walk through it. Hey, man, not for nothing, look at “Dirty Dom”, he said no, a thousand times. They can react that way all they want, but he became the best version of himself. Look at him now as the champ.

Dominik Mysterio: The Judgment Day has always been there for me, through the lowest of lows and the highest of highs. Especially when someone like Kevin Owens questions your character.

Damian Priest: Enough! Kevin, we came out here because we thought we had a match with you and Sami Zayn. What happened? Where is he?

Kevin Owens: Yeah, that’s why I’m dressed to fight. Sami is not here. But you know what? It doesn’t matter. I’ll fight all three of you.

Jey Uso: KO, you don’t need to worry, I’m here, too. You say you want my respect? What do you say, man, Jey Uso & Kevin Owens vs. The Judgment Day?

Kevin Owens: Let’s do it.

First Match: Kevin Owens & Jey Uso vs. The Judgment Day w/Dominik Mysterio

Jey Uso and Damian Priest will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Priest backs Jey into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break and Priest obliges. Priest tags in Balor. Balor wants Jey to shake his hand. Strong lockup. Balor with a waist lock takedown. Balor grapples around Jey. Balor applies a side headlock. Jey transitions into a hammerlock. Balor backs Jey into the ropes. Jey uppercuts Balor. Jey applies a wrist lock. Jey tags in Owens. Jey whips Balor across the ring. Jey scores the elbow knockdown. Owens with a Senton Splash. Balor kicks Owens in the gut. Balor with heavy bodyshots. Owens is throwing haymakers at Balor. Balor reverses out of the irish whip from Owens. Owens drops Balor with a DDT for a two count. Owens scores a right jab. Owens punches Balor in the back. Owens goes for a Bodyslam, but Balor lands back on his feet. Balor delivers a chop block. Balor tags in Priest. Priest repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Owens. Owens with two haymakers. Priest rocks Owens with a forearm smash. Owens with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Owens tags in Jey.

Jey with a Flying Crossbody Block for a one count. Jey applies a wrist lock. Priest with combo kicks. Jey uppercuts Priest. Jey dodges The Spinning Heel Kick. Jey with The Samoan Drop. Jey kicks Balor in the gut. Jey dumps Balor out of the ring. Jey with a Top Rope Plancha to the outside. Mysterio knocks Owens off the ring apron behind the referee’s back. Judgment Day has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Priest with a Lariat for a two count. Priest tags in Balor. Balor stomps on the left knee of Owens. Balor with a hammer elbow. Balor applies a rear chin lock. Balor with a knee lift. Owens avoids The Elbow Drop. Owens tags in Jey. Jey with a Rising Knee Strike to Priest. Jey tees off on Balor. Balor ducks a clothesline from Jey. Balor blocks The Samoan Drop. Balor rakes the eyes of Jey. Jey with a Spinning Enzuigiri.

Jey goes for The Running Hip Attack, but Balor ducks out of the way. Balor with a double leg takedown. Balor with a Double Foot Stomp. Balor goes for The SlingBlade, but Jey counters with a Pop Up NeckBreaker. Jey SuperKicks Priest off the apron. Balor rolls Jey over for a two count. Jey SuperKicks Balor. Jey goes for The USO Splash, but Balor gets his knees up in the air. Owens and Priest are tagged in. Owens ducks a clothesline from Priest. Owens with rapid fire haymakers. Owens repeatedly stomps on Priest’s chest. Owens starts favoring his left knee. Owens blocks The South Of Heaven Chokeslam. Owens kicks Priest in the gut. Owens hits The Tornado DDT for a two count. Owens ascends to the top turnbuckle. Owens and Priest are trading back and forth shots. Priest tags in Balor. Balor with a Running Enzuigiri. Balor goes for The SuperPlex, but Owens counters with The Avalanche Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Priest rocks Jey with a forearm smash. Priest blocks The Stunner. Jey inadvertently clocks Owens with The SuperKick. Priest clotheslines Jey to the floor. Balor connects with The Coupe De Grace to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Judgment Day via Pinfall

– Jey Uso apologies to Kevin Owens for the miscue out there. Owens tells Jey to find his new Bloodline in The Judgment Day and that he should go ahead and dye his hair purple.

– We get a video recap of last weeks Intercontinental Championship Match with GUNTHER and Chad Gable. Imperium is suited and booted for tonight’s championship celebration.

– 9/11 Tribute Package.

– Xavier Woods says that Drew McIntyre is jealous of Kofi Kingston winning the WWE Title in front of fans. McIntyre says that he doesn’t want to hurt him. If Woods so anxious, what happens tonight won’t be an accident.

Second Match: The Miz vs. Akira Tozawa

Tozawa dodges The Running Boot after the bell rings. Tozawa ducks a clothesline from Miz. Tozawa with combination kicks. Tozawa with a Hurricanrana. Tozawa dropkicks Miz. Miz drops Tozawa with The Big Boot. Miz is raining down haymakers. Miz uses the middle rope as a weapon. Miz with a Running Knee Strike to the back of Tozawa’s head. Miz taunts the Norfolk crowd.

IT! Kicks. Miz delivers a Roundhouse Kick. Miz is picking Tozawa apart. Miz grabs the left ear of Tozawa. Tozawa with three overhand chops. Miz drives his knee into the midsection of Tozawa. Miz launches Tozawa over the top rope. Tozawa with an Apron Enzuigiri. Miz answers with a knee lift. Miz drops Tozawa with The Draping CodeBreaker. Miz connects with Three Skull Crushing Finales to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Miz via Pinfall

– Byron Saxton had a backstage interview with Raquel Rodriguez. Raquel acknowledges Rhea Ripley’s resume, but she’s not going to be intimidated. Tonight, Rhea will learn that Raquel is not like most people. Reality is worse than a nightmare. Raquel says that Rhea is going to get a taste of her own medicine.

– Shayna Baszler tells Jackie Redmond that Zoey Stark surprised her. Chelsea Green proceeded to interrupt the interview. Green wants to know if Baszler would like to be her new tag team partner. Baszler doesn’t see Green as a peer and challenges her to a match. Green says that Baszler is going to regret that decision. Piper Niven tells Green that she’s medically cleared.

– Later on tonight, Imperium will battle The Alpha Academy & Tommaso Ciampa In A 6-Man Tag Team Match.

GUNTHER’s Intercontinental Championship Celebration

– GUNTHER stands tall on a podium that’s placed in the center of the ring.

GUNTHER: To the surprise of absolutely nobody, The Ring General has rewritten history. I am now officially the longest reigning and greatest Intercontinental Heavyweight Champion in history. But, first, no, seriously, it means a lot to me. First, I want to share some words about the great legends who held this title before. You contributed absolutely nothing. I have elevated this championship to heights never seen before. And as far as I understand, I’m starting to run out of competition. From now on, it seems like I’m only competing against myself.

– Chad Gable appears on the stage.

Chad Gable: GUNTHER! Last week, man, we had a main event of the ages. The world won’t stop talking about it. What a championship fight it was. I woke up this morning still feeling it. But here we are, a week later and you are here celebrating. You are the one who walked into the history books, so congratulations.

GUNTHER: Chad, come into the ring. Say what you need to say to my face.

Chad Gable: GUNTHER, last week, I saw the look on your eyes after the match and it told me everything I needed to know. Out of all the incredible superstars that you beat during this historic reign, nobody pushed you to your limit as I did. But the look on your face wasn’t the only one that I saw. I saw the look on my entire family’s face sitting in the first row. I saw the tears rolling down my oldest daughter’s face sitting in the front row. Tears that you caused. Now, Gunther, I wouldn’t expect you to understand what that does to a person.

You’d have to be a mother or father to understand what it’s like to watch one of your kids weeping in front of your eyes. But what you did was light a fire underneath me. A fire that I can tell won’t burn out until I make this whole thing right. So understand this, I beat you once and I’m going to beat you again. I don’t know when, where or how, but I’m getting another opportunity at that championship. And this time, for myself, for my career and for my family, I swear to god, I’m winning that championship. And I swear to god, my daughter is walking out with a smile on her face.

GUNTHER: You want another opportunity? An opportunity for what? To drag the entire family to the front row and see the biggest beating of your life? Is that what you want? Using your child as bait to get a little spotlight? Yes, you pushed me to my limit, and you are a fantastic athlete, but you are a disgusting, terrible father.

Imperium starts beating up Gable. Otis Dozovic tosses Kaiser and Vinci to the floor. Gable is throwing haymakers at Gunther. Gunther drops Gable with a knife edge chop. Imperium is destroying The Alpha Academy. Tommaso Ciampa storms into the ring with a steel chair to make the save.

Third Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Xavier Woods

Woods ducks a clothesline from McIntyre. Woods with a chop/jab combination. McIntyre launches Woods to the corner. Woods ducks another clothesline from McIntyre. Woods continues to stick and move. Woods dropkicks McIntyre. Woods with a flying forearm smash. Woods transitions into a corner mount. Woods with a shot to the midsection of McIntyre. Woods with a knee lift. McIntyre HeadButts Woods. McIntyre with a Deadlift Vertical Toss. McIntyre with a blistering chop. McIntyre whips Woods across the ring. Woods ducks under two clotheslines from McIntyre. Woods slides under McIntyre’s legs. Woods with The Rolling Elbow. Woods thrust kicks the midsection of McIntyre. Woods with a back chop. McIntyre clotheslines Woods. Woods dumps McIntyre out of the ring. Woods with The Wrecking Ball Dropkick. McIntyre catches Woods in mid-air. McIntyre slings Woods over the announce table.

McIntyre has complete control of the match during the commercial break. McIntyre is throwing haymakers at Woods. Woods blocks The Avalanche Air Raid Crash. Woods with a Sunset Flip PowerBomb. Woods with a Flying Leg Drop for a two count. McIntyre fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Woods decks McIntyre with a back elbow smash. Woods goes for The Honor Roll, but McIntyre counters with Two Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex’s. McIntyre ducks a clothesline from Woods. McIntyre with a NeckBreaker. McIntyre goes for The Claymore, but Woods counters with The SuperKick for a two count. McIntyre chops Woods. McIntyre with a running back elbow smash. McIntyre goes for The Alabama Slam, but Woods counters with The Victory Roll for a two count. Woods SuperKicks McIntyre. Woods with a Running Senton Splash. Woods delivers The Shining Wizard for a two count. McIntyre and Woods are trading back and forth shots. Forearm Exchange. Woods ducks under two clotheslines from McIntyre. Woods slides under McIntyre’s legs. McIntyre connects with The Claymore to pickup the victory.

Winner: Drew McIntyre via Pinfall

– Drew McIntyre runs into Jey Uso in the backstage area. McIntyre says that he doesn’t trust Jey. Jey is fine with that. McIntyre doesn’t think that Jey can stand on his own two feet without his brother and The Bloodline. Jey tells McIntyre to pull up next week. McIntyre accepts Jey’s challenge.

– Shinsuke Nakamura Vignette.

Cody Rhodes & Dominik Mysterio Segment

Cody Rhodes: So, Norfolk, Virginia, what do we want to talk about? Let’s talk about “Main Event” Jey Uso.

Dominik Mysterio: Cody, I’ll tell you what I want to talk about. I want to talk about how happy I am that you brought “Main Event” Jey Uso to Monday Night Raw. Jey’s going to join The Judgment Day, and when he does, it’s going to make you look like a fool. It’s going to be amazing is there’s nothing you can do about it.

Cody punches Dominik. JD McDonagh attacks Cody from behind. Dominik and JD gangs up on Cody. Cody tosses JD over the top rope. Cody nails Dominik with The Cody Cutter. Cody delivers Two Cross Rhodes to close the segment.

Fourth Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Chelsea Green w/Piper Niven

Green side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Baszler with a Saito Suplex. Baszler bends the left elbow of Green. Baszler throws her headband at Niven. Baszler stomps on the left elbow of Green. Green kicks Baszler in the face. Baszler drives her knee into the midsection of Green. Baszler with a Double Underhook Suplex. Baszler applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Green heads to the outside.

Baszler tells Niven to get out of her way. Baszler shoves Niven. Baszler blocks The SuperKick. Baszler goes for The Kirifuda Clutch, but Green rolls her over for a one count. Green ducks a clothesline from Baszler. Baszler blocks The Unprettier. Baszler connects with The Piper’s Pit to pickup the victory. After the match, Baszler gets into a massive brawl with Niven. Zoey Stark SuperKicks Niven. Baszler nails Green with a sharp knee strike.

Winner: Shayna Baszler via Pinfall

Seth Rollins & Shinsuke Nakamura Segment

Seth Rollins: Virginia, Welcome To Monday Night Rollins. And I am a visionary, I am a revolutionary, I am Seth Freakin’ Rollins. And I am a manipulator, I’m a deceiver, I am lair. I am all the things Shinsuke Nakamura claims that I am. But, I’m also a father, I am a fighter, I am your World Heavyweight Champion. And I’ll be honest with you guys. For a long time, I didn’t know who I was, so I was trying to figure it out. I was trying everything. In The Authority, I surrounded myself with people who would lie straight to myself and that didn’t work. So, I tried to be what everyone wanted me to be, that didn’t work out either, so I became a Messiah, you notice the pattern. I built this facade, thinking that I could hide from myself, but the truth was, I finally figured out what you guys always wanted me to be. Myself. That’s why you guys love me. Not because I’m a good guy, not because I’m a bad guy, because I am Seth Freakin’ Rollins. That’s why you sing my song. That’s beautiful, Viriginia.

For the first time, I can look myself in the mirror. You are the reason why I can look into my daughter’s eye and be at peace with my past and I could be proud of my future. But, Viriginia, you didn’t come to see me talk. I came here to fight. Now, I know that’s not what management wants to hear. They want me to slow down. They say, Seth, you’re going too hard, you’re going to burn yourself out. Viriginia, I’m not built that way I’m a workhorse. I need to run free. So, last week, I called Shinsuke Nakamura out. I said let’s have a World Heavyweight Championship Match and Shinsuke said no. Shinsuke wanted to do it on his own time. Even though Shinsuke was able to walk out of Payback and I wasn’t, I have a feeling the match took a little bit more out of Shinsuke than he’s leading on. So, Shinsuke, you want to play games? Let’s play games? You want it? You want the World Heavyweight Championship? Let’s do it. There’s no better time than now. There’s no better place than right here in Virginia.

– We see Shinsuke Nakamura beating up Ricochet in the backstage area.

Shinsuke Nakamura: Seth, you have bad timing. I would fight you, but I thought you weren’t medically cleared. So sorry, I will take your title, but not tonight.

Fifth Match: Imperium vs. The Alpha Academy & Tommaso Ciampa w/Maxxine Dupri In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Checkout Episode 377 of The Hoots Podcast