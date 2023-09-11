Le Sex Gods have been announced for this week’s AEW Dynamite.

AEW has announced that we will hear from Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara on Wednesday’s Dynamite. This will be their final promos before locking up at next week’s Grand Slam Dynamite in New York City.

Guevara and Jericho are hoping to squash any issues once & for all with this Grand Slam match, and then continue their journey to the AEW World Tag Team Titles. Grand Slam will mark the first-ever match between Jericho and Guevara.

Below is the updated card for Wednesday’s Dynamite from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH:

* We will hear from Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara before their one-on-one match at Grand Slam

* Don Callis will unveil his next masterpiece

* “Hangman” Adam Page vs. ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage

* Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Toni Storm vs. Nyla Rose to determine challenger for AEW Women’s World Champion Saraya at Grand Slam

* Roderick Strong vs. ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe in the non-title finals of the Grand Slam World Title Eliminator with the winner going to Grand Slam to challenge ROH World Tag Team Champion MJF for his AEW World Title

* AEW International Champion Jon Moxley defends against Big Bill

