* Cody Rhodes promo to explain why he brought Jey Uso to RAW

* Kevin Owens and Jey Uso vs. The Judgment Day (wasn’t clear which members or if this will be for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles)

* Akira Tozawa vs. The Miz

* Imperium holds celebration for GUNTHER’s historic WWE Intercontinental Title reign

* Drew McIntyre vs. Xavier Woods

* Shayna Baszler vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green. Green’s partner Piper Niven is scheduled to return tonight

* Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin vs. The Viking Raiders

* Promo from WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins

* Tommaso Ciampa and Alpha Academy vs. Imperium

* WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley defends against Raquel Rodriguez with WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio banned from ringside. This is scheduled for two segments

* There are other un-listed short segments

