Shinsuke Nakamura says WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is not medically cleared to compete.

The Nakamura vs. Rollins program has been built around Nakamura revealing that Rollins has a bad back. Rollins admitted on the August 21 RAW that he has two fractures in his lumbar spine, and that he’s not sure how long he can continue to perform at his current level. Rollins ended up defeating Nakamura to retain at WWE Payback on September 2, but Nakamura attacked and left him laying after the match.

Rollins then challenged Nakamura to a rematch on last week’s post-Payback RAW, but Nakamura declined the title shot. They brawled some before Nakamura faced Ricochet in singles action, but lost via DQ when he used a steel chair. Rollins tried to make the save but Nakamura got the upperhand until Ricochet chased him off with a chair. Nakamura said in a post-show interview that he will decide when and how he breaks Rollins down and takes the title.

Tonight’s RAW saw Rollins once again call Nakamura to the ring for a fight, but instead Nakamura appeared on the big screen and he was beating Ricochet up, launching him into production cases, and stomping away. Nakamura then addressed Rollins and said he found out the champ is not medically cleared. Nakamura said he still plans to take the WWE World Heavyweight Title from Rollins, just not tonight. Nakamura attacked Ricochet again as Rollins watched from the ring.

WWE then announced Nakamura vs. Ricochet for next week’s RAW.

Nakamura and Ricochet have worked numerous multi-man matches together since 2019, but next week’s RAW will mark their fourth televised singles bout as their first meeting came on the June 5 RAW, but ended in a No Contest due to Bronson Reed attacking. Ricochet defeated Nakamura by pinfall on the June 26 RAW, and then Ricochet won by DQ last week due to a steel chair coming into play.

As noted, next week’s RAW from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City will also feature Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre.

