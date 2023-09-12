WWE stock closed for the final time on Monday at $100.65 per share, up $1.14 from the day before. WWE first went public on October 19, 1999 at $17 per share.

Today is the day WWE and UFC become TKO Group Holdings as Endeavor’s WWE acquisition has been finalized. The new company will now trade on the New York Stock Exchange under ticker symbol TKO.

Ariel Helwani tweeted this photo of the big WWE – UFC display outside of the New York Stock Exchange:

This is the view outside the New York Stock Exchange this AM. Massive day for UFC, WWE and Endeavor. TKO Group Holdings will trade on the New York Stock Exchange as of today under the ticker symbol TKO. The deal is official. pic.twitter.com/ugmLXfEK3Y — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 12, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.