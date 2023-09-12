Drew McIntyre ended up in a feud with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods after accidentally throwing a chair at Woods on the August 28 episode of WWE Raw.

On Monday’s Raw, McIntyre defeated Woods before agreeing to face Jey Uso on the September 18 episode of Raw.

While speaking on Raw Talk, McIntyre said there are a lot of wrongs that need to be righted around WWE Raw.

“I don’t know if this the forum where I reveal everything going on in my mind. I’ll just say there’s a lot of wrongs that need to be righted around Raw right now. This is not the same place where I was WWE Champion for a very long time. I didn’t enjoy one second of what I had to do to Woods. But next week, I’m gonna enjoy every single second of what I do to Jey Uso,” McIntyre said.

