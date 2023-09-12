WWE is currently in discussions with various networks regarding the upcoming media rights agreements for Raw and SmackDown, which are set to expire in 2024, following the end of their contracts with USA Network and FOX.

The company ended its exclusive negotiations period with USA and FOX, meaning it can discuss with other networks while talking with its current partners.

During Monday’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Amazon and Disney are the two leading contenders to bid for the television rights to SmackDown, as FOX is believed not to be interested in bidding to pay WWE $300 million per year for the show.

WWE is looking for a huge increase in price for both Raw and NXT. The belief is those two shows will remain on the USA Network.