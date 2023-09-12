Former UFC President Dana White is now the CEO of the top MMA organization he’s helped build over the past 22 years, and he’s now officially partners with WWE – the pro wrestling & sports entertainment organization he’s shared the top of the combat sports world with. Endeavor officially merged WWE and UFC today, to form TKO Holdings Group, and White is optimistic about the future.

“To have the company pulling the numbers that it is and pulling the numbers that we did through COVID, I’m still having fun,” White told Sports Business Journal. “I look forward to getting this done today and then seeing what we’re able to accomplish over the next couple of years.”

Despite the big merger, White said he does not foresee any changes to his day-to-day life.

“It really doesn’t change a thing for me or my staff,” White said. “We have a pretty well-oiled machine, and we’re just going to keep doing what we’re doing.”

As seen below, White tweeted a photo from outside of the New York Stock Exchange this morning and wrote, “Here we go again @TKOGrp @WWE @ufc”

The benefits of the merger will come in areas such as production, sponsorship, content sales, and consumer products. UFC Senior EVP/COO Lawrence Epstein commented to Sports Business Journal about the future of the two brands.

“There’s just so much crossover between these two businesses, and we’re incredibly excited about what lies ahead,” Epstein said.

