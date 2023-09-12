Alright Alright Alright.

WWE has announced on social media that Academy Award Winning actor Matthew McConaughey (Interstellar, Dallas Buyers Club, True Detective) will be a special guest on tomorrow’s edition of The Bump.

McConaughey famously cheered on Drew McIntyre during WWE’s ThunderDome era back in 2020, which was happening due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The acclaimed performer later interviewed with McIntyre about how pro-wrestling has always been an interest of his. You can read about that here.