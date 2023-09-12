Alright Alright Alright.
WWE has announced on social media that Academy Award Winning actor Matthew McConaughey (Interstellar, Dallas Buyers Club, True Detective) will be a special guest on tomorrow’s edition of The Bump.
TOMORROW at 1pm ET:
Alright, alright, alright… Oscar winner @McConaughey joins us on #WWETheBump! 🎥🤠 pic.twitter.com/JgeJVgGcHv
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) September 12, 2023
McConaughey famously cheered on Drew McIntyre during WWE’s ThunderDome era back in 2020, which was happening due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The acclaimed performer later interviewed with McIntyre about how pro-wrestling has always been an interest of his. You can read about that here.