NWA has released this week’s edition of its weekly Youtube episodic Powerrr, which will feature women’s champion Kenzie Paige in action and world champion EC3 calling out Thom Latimer. Full lineup and episode link can be found below.

-Kenzie Paige vs. Samantha Starr

-Homicide & Joe Alonzo vs. Colby Corino & Kao Laxamana with Ricky Morton as the special guest referee

-Dak Draper vs. Gaagz The -Gymp vs. Zicky Dice vs. Judais

-NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3 addresses Thom Latimer

-AJ Cazana vs. Jax Dane