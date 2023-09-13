Former WWE Superstar Kelly Kelly (Barbie Blank Coba) is now a mom.

Kelly took to Twitter on Tuesday and announced that she and husband Joe Coba welcomed their new twins.

“Our twins have arrived!! I can’t wait to share all the pics and videos so soon! We’ve been in our baby bubble taking in every minute of our babies, words can’t describe how I feel now that I am a mom to the Most perfect angel babies, just wait till you see their faces [face emoji] [folded hands emoji] [red heart emoji] [baby emoji x 2],” she wrote.

The post was deleted from Kelly’s social media channels not long after posting. It’s possible she is saving the announcement for a mainstream media outlet as other celebrities do.

Kelly announced in March that she was pregnant with her first child, then in April she revealed that they were having twins. The former WWE Divas Champion announced in August 2021 that she suffered a miscarriage. She then spoke with ET back in March and discussed her fertility journey, which will be covered in the upcoming “Egg Whispers” documentary.

Kelly posted the following two days ago:

