Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced Jacob Fatu vs. Minoru Suzuki at MLW Slaughterhouse live and exclusively on FITE+ Saturday, October 14 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

The MLW x New Japan Pro Wrestling crossover escalates come October 14 with the arrival of Minoru Suzuki in MLW LIVE on FITE+. Sign up for your FITE+ subscription now.

MLW can confirm the first of two big main events today.

New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Minoru Suzuki will make his MLW debut against MLW’s “Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu!

Last week on Fusion Fatu laid down the challenge, calling out Suzuki — and the “King of Pro Wrestling” was delighted to accept and cautions there will be no mercy as these two fight for the first time ever.

See this dream match, a match that has never happened EVER before LIVE at Slaughterhouse!

MLW can confirm a LIMITED meet & greet will also take place prior to the start of the show. More details will be revealed in the weeks ahead.

SLAUGHTERHOUSE FITE+ CARD

NJPW vs. MLW

Minoru Suzuki vs. Jacob Fatu

FUSION TV TAPING BOUTS

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Kane and the Bomaye Fight Club

Salina de la Renta

Matt Cardona

Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Mance Warner

National Openweight Champion Rickey Shane Page

World Middleweight Champion “Death Fighter” AKIRA

“Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams

1 Called Manders

Matthew Justice

World Featherweight Champion Delmi Exo

“International Popstar” B3CCA

Ichiban

Love, Doug

Tony Deppen

Little Guido

Matt Striker

Joe Dombrowski

Mister Saint Laurent

Plus MORE to be announced in the days ahead!

The card is also an MLW FUSION TV taping, airing nationwide in the US and in over 60 countries around the world.

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m : Showtime

The venue is located at: 2300 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148.

The world of MLW never stops. See you at the historic 2300 Arena for Major League Wrestling!