Last night’s AEW Fight for the Fallen ended with Chris Jericho pulling off a miraculous victory over Nick Gage in one of the most brutal and bloody television matches in the history of U.S. wrestling. Afterwards MJF revealed to Jericho that his next labor will be facing someone from his past…lucha-libre legend Juventud Guerrera, who the Demo God knows quite well from his WCW days.

Today Guerrera has taken to Twitter to comment on the matchup, which will be his first appearance on TNT television since the days of WCW. He writes, “I just wanna say thank you!! Thankyou my Fans my family my fiends this is for you !!! 🍊❤💯 I say it before i dedícate this match to #EddyGuerrero y toda la gente que me ha apoyado siempre !!! ARE YOU READY !!!? TangerineTangerineTangerine @chrisjerichofozzy. This will be your last labour , is pay back time !!!”

Check it out below.