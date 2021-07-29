Cash Wheeler suffered a nasty cut during a freak accident at last night’s Fight for the Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite in Charlotte, NC.

The injury occurred during the match that saw FTR defeat Santana and Ortiz. At one point Santana sent Cash off the top rope to the floor, but he hit his arm on a metal piece on the ring post. Fans in attendance noted that blood began squirting immediately, and Wheeler was bleeding pretty bad.

The match quickly ended a few minutes later as Cash’s partner, Dax Harwood, got the pin to win. After the match, Cash was checked on by medics and his partner.

In an update, PWInsider reports that Wheeler suffered a “really bad cut” to his arm. It was described as a “completely freak thing.” Wheeler was said to be OK backstage after the incident. There is no word yet on if he will miss any ring time.

Stay tuned for more on Cash’s status. You can see the injury below:

Cash Wheeler’s injury from the July 28th 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite #AEW #AEWDynamite #AEWFightfortheFallen Get well soon Cash pic.twitter.com/6dnZEv02oz — Bryan Sanchez (@MrWicked505) July 29, 2021

Cash Wheeler is definitely injured & he was bleeding badly, #ProWrestling #AEWDynamite #AEW Hope he gets well and can recover, this would be a major set back for him during this time, but his health is more important. pic.twitter.com/8zNdYB2TrI — Ryan (@MrKingCoop) July 29, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.