Bad news for Kenny Omega.

The AEW superstar and former world champion revealed on Instagram that he is out indefinitely. The Cleaner shared a photo of himself in what appears to be a hospital bed, writing that he tried to push past the pain for a long time but it “became too much.” He tells fans to enjoy wrestling in the meantime.

I can’t really sugar coat this. I’m out indefinitely. I tried to keep pushing past the pain for as long as I could until it became too much. Luckily doctors caught me when they did. I’ll be here so in the mean time, please enjoy wrestling!

Omega was set to team with Chris Jericho and take on Ricky Starks and Big Bill for the AEW tag team titles at Worlds End later this month. That match will obviously no longer be taking place so we’ll see what happens between Jericho and the champs in the upcoming weeks.

UPDATE: Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful reports that Omega has been very sick throughout the last few weeks, but pushed through so he could wrestle his latest match against Ethan Page. He sought medical attention shortly after where he was hospitalized and diagnosed with diverticulitis.

Wrestling Headlines would like to wish Kenny Omega a speedy recovery. Check out his post below.