Kenny Omega talked about the incident between CM Punk and The Elite during an appearance on The Sessions.

Punk’s future in wrestling remains unclear following his reported backstage fight with Omega and The Young Bucks after AEW’s All Out pay-per-view. He was stripped of the World Title and suspended, although it’s been reported that he was in talks with AEW about a contract buyout at one point. Omega and The Bucks have since returned to AEW TV.

Omega noted that the public won’t ever know what happened, but he’s glad no one got seriously injured.

“It’s a shame the general public aren’t ever going to know what went down and how it could have been prevented, how it could have ended differently. That’s how things go in a big business operation. I don’t think anyone is happy or proud that it happened or anything like that. I think across the board everyone thinks it was a terrible situation that was unnecessary.” “Yeah, I really do (feel the atmosphere has cleared up). There was a time where, and I can understand the confusion, it’s sort of like ‘hey, we know this thing happened, we heard this thing happened it’s all over the dirt sheets, why don’t we know what happened?’ and we’re gone and we’re kind of sworn to secrecy we can’t say anything legally. So that was the poopy part where it was like ‘well why doesn’t anyone tell us what’s happening’ and then you’re forced to form your own opinions.” “What’s important was no one was seriously injured emerging from that and I’m so thankful for that. We’ve moved on with life, I’m completely fine it doesn’t dictate what I do what I say, I’m sure The Bucks are in the same boat. I can’t speak to the other parties, hopefully they are doing well and I mean that.”

Quotes via WrestlePurists.com